Lori Cox Named as New Executive Director of Nebraska State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair Board made official Friday the announcement of Lori Cox as the new Nebraska State Fair Executive Director. Cox comes from the Big Sky Country State Fair in Montana and an agricultural background.

In visiting with the Rural Radio Network Cox says she’s glad to be a part of Nebraska now and excited about all of the history that Nebraska has in agriculture.

Cox will assume duties immediately.

“The first thing that’s very important to me is being able to really develop that team dynamic with my staff and making sure I’m really listening to where they’re at already in the programming. Certainly on the events and competitive side of the fair and finding where the holes are. I’m a big believer in discovering holes and filling those holes.” said Cox. “I don’t have any expectations that there are a lot of things that need to be changed right away and quite frankly, this is Nebraska’s fair and I’m going to be doing a lot of listening.”