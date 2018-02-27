Lottery officials urge responsibility as jackpots grow

Lincoln, NE – February 27, 2018 – Two big jackpots are up for grabs in this week’s Mega Millions® and Powerball® drawings. Because of these high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

A string of drawings without a jackpot winner has grown the estimated Mega Millions jackpot to its highest level since January. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $40 million and continues to grow by at least $5 million each drawing until it is won. There have been 14 consecutive drawings since January 9 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, February 27 drawing to $222 million or $130.7 million with the cash option selected.

Powerball has also seen its jackpot grow over the last few months. There have been 14 drawings since January 10 without a jackpot winner, growing the estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, February 28 drawing to $293 million or $172.6 million with the cash option selected.