Low water levels will greet Lake Minatare visitors this weekend

It’s the third major holiday of the summer and a good crowd is expected at the Lake Minatare State Recreation Area. But they will find that the water level of the lake is down.

Superintendent Dan Thornton says the level of the lake is the lowest in four to five years and it is due to the heavy irrigation demand this summer. But he says there is a dock available so boats can get in the water and there are no restrictions on the water or the beach for Labor Day weekend visitors.

Thornton says people are beginning to claim their spots. But he notes out of the three summer holiday weekends, this is the one with the lowest attendance.

Thornton says people are still catching some walleye and catfish, and while the amount of fish being caught is not like last spring, people can still have success.