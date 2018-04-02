LPM hosts annual benefit

The annual Legacy of the Plains Museum Bandana Benefit will be held Saturday, April 7, at the Gering Civic Center.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. and a Cowboy dinner will be held at 6 p.m. followed by the live auction at 7 p.m.

“We have a hot air balloon ride for two that will be auctioned off and three sets of University of Nebraska-Lincoln football tickets,” said Larry Hubbard board member of the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The event will also have two quilts in the live auction off and many other items will be auctioned off all night in Silent Auction.

The fundraiser is what keeps the museum going in operational costs. For building and maintenance costs, and for activities it holds throughout the year.

Among the many activities are educational events for area school children, and community activities, which involve the museum and grounds around it.

Tickets are $35 and are on sale at the museum or by calling 308-436-1989.