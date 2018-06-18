Lt. Governor Foley in panhandle this week

Lt. Governor Mike Foley will be in the panhandle Wednesday and Thursday for visits to Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, and Paxton.

Wednesday Foley will tour the Riverside Discovery Center at 9 a.m. and then deliver remarks 11 a.m. at Scottsbluff High School regarding their Career Academies and for the Aulick Industries/United States Department of Labor Apprenticeship Signing Ceremony.

Later at 2:15, Foley will take part in a roundtable discussion with Bridgeport Mayor Jack Berg and the Mayor’s Economic Development Board at the City Offices. Foley will then do a walking tour of Bridgeport’s downtown businesses.

Thursday Foley will be in Paxton to meet with the Paxton Business Association at 7:45 and then make remarks a half hour later at the Good Berry Farms Ribbon Cutting.