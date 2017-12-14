Lt. Governor visits the Twin Cities to discuss economic development

Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley had a busy Thursday here in the Valley, as he spoke with government officials, business owners, and several organizations about Nebraska, its economy, and the issues the state is facing.

Nebraska’s second in command started his day at Scottsbluff City Hall to make remarks before the City’s LB840 Citizen’s Advisory Review Committee. Foley then toured of Kelley Bean, Elite Health Center, and Regional West, all businesses that are a vital component to our local economy.

The Lt. Governor says these businesses are key to the economic development here in Nebraska.

“They’re trying to grow the State of Nebraska, improve our state’s economy, become a more diverse economy,” explains Foley. “Obviously agriculture has been- and will continue to be- our premiere industry, but we’re much more than that and we need to grow the sectors as well to have more diversity in our economy.

Foley rounded out his trip by making remarks at PADD’s monthly meeting- and touring Well-Care Heritage Health in Scottsbluff as they celebrate their one year anniversary.

“Heritage Health is a ‘managed-care’ approach to delivering Medicaid services,” explains Foley. “Medicaid of course is the biggest thing we do in state government. It’s a $2 billion program, and we’re restructuring that program. And I wanted to talk about what we’re doing, what some of the progress we’re making, and also to thank all of those who have already been involved in this transition to a ‘managed-care’ approach to Medicaid services.”

Foley, who also serves as the Chairman of the Legislature, says that property tax relief should be a major issue tackled when the new session convenes next month in Lincoln.