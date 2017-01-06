Lucio Munoz waives extradition to face murder charges in Scotts Bluff County

The 64-year-old Scottsbluff man charged with the murder of 48-year-old Melissa May has signed a waiver of extradition in Illinois to face felony charges here in Scotts Bluff County.

Lucio Munoz appeared today in Kankakee County Illinois after the Bradley (Illinois) Police Department apprehended him earlier this week. Munoz is accused of stabbing May multiple times in his apartment unit at the R.C. Scot Apartment complex in Scottsbluff in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

During his court hearing today, Munoz spoke through an interpreter. When the judge asked him if he knew what he was charged with he said, “They say it is about a death.”

When the judge asked Munoz about waiving his right, he said, “I will sign the paper to get back to Nebraska to deal with this matter.”

Munoz appeared on video feed from the Jerome Combs Detention Center on Friday wearing a suicide suit.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says there was great cooperation between Nebraska and Illinois law enforcement agencies to arrest Munoz and work on bringing him back to face the charges.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Spencer says that charges of First Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony had been filed against Munoz.