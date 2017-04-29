Lung specialist returns to provide care locally

A physician who specializes in lung health again is offering care locally.

Before joining Banner Health, pulmonologist Michael Shedd, MD, worked in Scottsbluff. He moved to Greeley, Colorado, to work with Banner Medical Group and now will spend one day a month at the Banner Health Clinic in Torrington seeing patients. His first day in Torrington is May 4.

Dr. Shedd earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York. He completed his residency in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and a fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. He is board-certified in critical care medicine, internal medicine and pulmonary disease.

Patients may seek care from Dr. Shedd for a number of conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, chronic cough and bronchitis, sleep problems, obstructive sleep apnea and for help in diagnosing lung cancer. To schedule appointments, please call (970) 810-5695. He will see patients at the Banner Health Clinic at 625 Albany in Torrington.

