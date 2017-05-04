Main budget bill advances, debate today on reducing minimum reserve

The state’s main budget bill advanced to final reading last night around 9 pm…..but many state senators, including Senator Steve Erdman said there should be more cuts and less spending.

The budget calls for annual general fund spending growth of one percent. Erdman predicted the legislature would have to come back for a budget cutting special session this year.

Today, senators will vote on whether to reduce the state’s minimum reserve from 3 to 2.5 percent. The move is supported by Appropriations Committee Chair John Stinner and the Appropriations Committee as a method to balance the budget. But Governor Pete Ricketts opposes it, claiming it will put the state’s finances on “shaky ground.” He urges lawmakers to make more cuts.