Major Grants Enable Completion of Midwest Theater 2016 Upgrade Project

The Friends of the Midwest Theater have announced that two major grants have enabled completion of $265,000 in needed upgrades at the historic Scottsbluff theater.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has awarded $15,000, and an anonymous donor has come forward to contribute $50,000.

Executive Director Billy Estes said, “We are so pleased and thankful for the support of these and other foundations and for all the members of our community who have contributed to our capital upgrade campaign as well. They have all been great partners for the Historic Midwest Theater.”

The completed project at the Midwest Theater included replacing and upgrading stage lighting, expanding the stage, replacing sound equipment, replacing lighting with more energy-efficient bulbs, repairing the historic marquee, replacing old mortar in a brick wall, and adding a new balcony door.

All of this work has helped our shows to run more smoothly during our 2016-2017 Performing Arts series, and the next installment will be the world premiere on January 26th, the one-woman play “Snowcatcher.”