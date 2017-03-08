Majority of Nebraska Legislature Supports Keystone XL

A majority of Nebraska state senators, including all three Panhandle senators, are urging the Public Service Commission to approve routing of the Keystone XL through the state.

In a letter hand-delivered today and signed by 33 of the Legislature’s 49 members, senators emphasized the positive impact the TransCanada project would have on job growth, the economy and property taxes.

The senators, citing a 2013 report by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, pointed to the estimated 4,560 Nebraska jobs that would be supported by the construction of the pipeline.

According to the DEQ Final Evaluation Report, the letter states, the Keystone XL project would result in a $418.1 million benefit to the economy, including $13 million in additional annual property tax revenue.

In the letter, the senators pointed out to the PSC that in addition to the significant economic benefits, the Keystone XL project would have minimal impact on the environment, is safer than transporting oil by truck or rail, would be one of the safest pipelines ever built and would allow Nebraska to play a major role in North American energy independence.