Majority of Nebraska Transport Company sold

Nebraska Transport Company owner Brent Holliday confirms a large portion of the company has been sold to a North Dakota firm.

Cross Country Freight Solutions, a family-based company out of Bismarck, North Dakota, purchased the “LTL” or small package portion of the business, effective last Wednesday. Holliday says he was not looking to sell until Cross Country Freight representatives called him “out of the blue” four months ago and negotiations began.

Holliday says Cross Country Freight is double the size of NTC but it will be “business as usual”. Holliday is proud NTC will keep its name and Cross Country Freight will retain all the local employees, and some may manage similar departments for both companies from Gering. Holliday says all the tariffs will also remain the same.

Holliday says the purchase doubles the direct shipment coverage of NTC, expanding from common terminals in Omaha and Des Moines to Minnesota, North and South Dakota, parts of Wisconsin, and a majority of Iowa.

Holliday says he and his son Phillip will retain NTC Logistics and the truck load portion of the business (named Twin City Cartage) in a building being constructed adjacent to the main NTC facility. The new building will also serve as the distribution warehouse for Hydrotex OIl, which Phillip has obtained. Brent will also work part-time for Cross Country Freight and “probably call on some key customers. “