Make sure to bundle up for NE Game and Parks 1st Day Hikes

If you’re looking to jump start a plan for a healthy new years, or just perhaps enjoy the wintertime outdoors, Nebraska Game and Parks is sponsoring a 1st Day Hike at various state recreation areas around the state on New Year’s Day.

Wildcat Hills Nature Center is among the facilities in the Panhandle taking part in the hikes, with a start of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Superintendent Gary Shoemaker tells KNEB News the length of the trek will be up to those taking part. “While they’re out on the hike, they’ll be observing the winter activities as far as wildlife tracking,” says Shoemaker, “That time of day wildlife won’t be too active, but the birds will be out and we’ll be able to see tracks for bobcats, deer and those sorts of things”.

Hikes will also be taking place at the Bridgeport State Recreation beach area, Chadron State Park, Ash Hallow and the eagle viewing area at Lake Ogallala. Hot cocoa and cookies will await trekkers at the end of their hike, and Shoemaker reminds people they need to dress appropriately for the weather.

For start times at those locations you can stop by our website at KNEB.com and check the community calendar page under the events tab.