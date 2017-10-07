Male nurse accused of fondling patients pleads guilty

A former Colorado and Nebraska nurse accused of fondling patients

while administering morphine and other pain killers at three different hospitals, including Regional West Medical Center, has pleaded guilty to felony charges in Colorado .

Prosecutors with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office say 45-year-old Thomas Moore pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of attempted sexual assault. A plea deal calls for 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 15.

Prosecutors say Moore touched the breasts of five female patients at a UCHealth emergency room between March 2014 and April 2015. He was arrested in Fort Collins in December 2015 for allegedly groping three patients there as well.

Moore is accused of inappropriately touching at least 10 patients across Colorado and Nebraska, including three sedated patients at the Scottsbluff hospital.

He was fired from the three hospitals before his arrest, highlighting how easy it can be for nurses accused of misconduct to find work elsewhere.