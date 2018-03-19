Man accused of dragging son next to his car

A Mitchell man accused of dragging his child alongside a moving vehicle over the weekend is in the Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Court documents say a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to Mitchell following a disturbance with Austin Weller and his wife.

The victim said Weller forced her into his vehicle Sunday afternoon after she refused to go with him to get cigarettes. The victim said Weller tried to close the passenger door on her foot and she grabbed her son’s arm in an effort to get him in the vehicle. The victim and witnesses said her son was dragged beside the vehicle for a time as Weller disobeyed her commands to stop the car.

Weller was apprehended later in Scottsbluff and taken into custody for three counts of domestic assault regarding previous physical arguments with his wife Saturday and Sunday, false imprisonment, cruelty to a child and two minor drug possession charges.