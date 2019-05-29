Man accused of firing gun during a May 18 disturbance in Scottsbluff arrested

A man wanted for allegedly discharging a firearm during a disturbance at a Scottsbluff residence earlier this month is facing charges related to the incident.

24-year-old Santana Garza is charged with a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and misdemeanor Operation of a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest after he was taken into custody in a traffic stop late Friday night.

According to the arrest affidavit, Garza was suspected of involvement in a disturbance on Avenue F in Scottsbluff May 18th where a gun had been fired, but was able escape during a low-speed chase into Terrytown which an officer ended to capture one of two males who bailed from the vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle belonging to Garza’s girlfriend was later located in Gering with a spent shell casing found on the driver’s seat. Witnesses at the Scottsbluff crime scene said Garza had beat up another man and had a gun in the car.