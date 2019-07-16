class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396235 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Man accused of passing $2,600 in bad checks

BY Ryan Murphy | July 16, 2019
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 40-year-old Scottsbluff man who faked a medical emergency last week in attempt to avoid being arrested is facing a new felony charge following a Scottsbluff Police Department investigation.

Anthony Plummer was contacted by police at Murdoch’s after store employees recognized him from a previous visit where he passed a bad check. Plummer feigned a medical emergency in an attempt to avoid going to jail, and while at the hospital ripped the IV out of his arm and attempted to escape.

During a subsequent investigation, police found that beginning in May, Plummer wrote at least 48 bad checks at a variety of local businesses. The cumulative total on those checks came to $2,601.53.

Prosecutors filed an additional felony charge of: Issue Bad Check ($1,500 to $5,000), a Class 4 Felony. That’s in addition previous charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Impersonation, 2nd Degree Forgery, Issuing a Bad Check, False Reporting,  and Attempted Escape.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 23rd in Scotts Bluff County Court.

