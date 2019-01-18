Man arrested following Garden County rollover

Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old man who led authorities on a Wednesday night pursuit.

The Garden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle at Ash Hollow State Park. When deputies approached, the suspect sped off and a high speed chase ensued.

A deputy deployed spoke strips east of Lewellen, but the suspect continued to drive west on Highway 26 through town. On the west edge of Lewellen, the suspect’s vehicle rolled over and crashed.

The driver- 39-year-old Robert Bergey- was taken to Regional West Garden County, was treated and released to the custody of the Garden County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show that Bergey is charged with felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, and willful reckless driving.

Also assisting with the Wednesday night incident include both the Oshkosh and Lewellen Volunteer Fire Departments, Nebraska State Patrol, and Regional West EMS.