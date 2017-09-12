Man arrested following Monday evening foot pursuit

A Morrill man is facing a variety of charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop turned foot pursuit in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Police say they caught 32-year-old Michael Stevens speeding near the intersection of East 17th Street and 19th Avenue around 5 p.m. The car pulled into the Harmony Apartment parking lot, and Stevens got out of the car and spoke with the officer.

Court documents say Stevens claimed he was not driving, and then ran away on foot when asked to show his drivers license.

Officers with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol converged at the scene and tried to track Stevens down, and eventually found him near the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Station.

Stevens was subsequently arrested on charges of: Obstruction, Driving Under Suspension, No Valid Registration and Speeding.