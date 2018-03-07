Man arrested for breaking into Wyoming Governor’s mansion

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, an individual gained entrance to the Governor’s residence, activated a fire alarm, then hid inside the house.

Firefighters and law enforcement from the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

The subject, identified as Antonie Lewis, was quickly discovered, and was taken into custody without incident. Lewis was booked into the Laramie County Detention facility, and will be charged with aggravated burglary and criminal entry.

Neither the Governor, nor his family was harmed in the incident. Governor Mead expressed his gratitude for the Fire Department and law enforcement response.

There will be a noticeable, increased level of security in and around the Governor’s residence for the foreseeable future. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has been asked to assist in this investigation.