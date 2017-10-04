Man arrested in Casper for public intoxication claims time travel

Police say a Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn people of aliens coming.

Casper police say the man they encountered about 10:30 p.m. Monday claimed he was from the year 2048.

KTWO-AM in Casper reports that the man told police he was trying to warn the people of Casper that aliens were coming next year, and they should leave as soon as possible.

He added that he wanted to speak to the president of the town.

The man also told police the only way he was able to time travel was to have aliens fill his body with alcohol.

He noted that he was supposed to be transported to the year 2018, instead of this year.