Man badly hurt in Colorado air crash gets $100M

An aircraft manufacturer and a medical flight operator have agreed to pay $100 million to a flight nurse who was severely burned in a Colorado helicopter crash.

Attorneys for David Repsher say Airbus Helicopters, the manufacturer, and Air Methods Corp., the operator, agreed to the payment to settle Repsher’s lawsuit over the 2015 crash in the mountain town of Frisco.

The pilot was killed and another flight nurse was injured.

Airbus called the crash a tragedy. Air Methods says it hopes the settlement provides closure. Both said they have made safety improvements.

Repsher’s lawsuit said the helicopter wasn’t equipped with a crash-resistant fuel system and that his seat wasn’t sufficiently anchored. Repsher was thrown from the helicopter in the seat.

Gary Robb, one of Repsher’s attorneys, says Airbus would pay $55 million and Air Methods $45 million.