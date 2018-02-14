Man charged in Route 26 Mart robbery charged with assaulting inmate

The man who was arrested for the December 26th armed robbery of the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff is facing a new felony charge.

21-year-old Richard Blackmon will be arraigned this afternoon on a Class 3A Felony charge of Assault by a Confined Person. Court documents say that on February 4th, Blackmon assaulted a fellow inmate at the Gering Jail.

He is already set to stand trial in the April jury term on charges of Robbery and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; and has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Blackmon was arrested on December 27th after investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the Route 26 Mart robbery while reviewing video surveillance from the business and surrounding businesses in the area. The identification led to Blackmon after search warrants were executed on the vehicle as well as a Scottsbluff address for the vehicle’s registered owner.