Man charged with trying to hit trooper on I-80 accepts plea deal

BY Associated Press | January 30, 2017
Courtesy/Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office/Aaron Suppes 03-11-16

A man charged with trying to hit a Nebraska state trooper
has accepted a plea deal.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that 25-year-old Aaron Suppes pleaded no contest Monday in Lincoln County District Court to
attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle and first-offense driving under the influence.

A charge of possession of a stolen vehicle was dropped.

Suppes was arrested on March 10 and accused of trying to ram his car into trooper J.J. Connelly, who had pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80.

The car struck the car Connelly had pulled over but missed the trooper.

Suppes will be sentenced March 13.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
