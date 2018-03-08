Man found in Wyoming governor’s home had knife

Authorities say a man accused of breaking into the

Wyoming governor’s home in Cheyenne was armed with a hunting knife.

An arrest affidavit says officers found 35-year-old Antoine Lewis hiding in a bathroom after he set off a fire alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is accused of pointing the knife at the officers before he was arrested.

Investigators say Lewis told them he was chased onto the property and set off the alarm to get help, but surveillance footage doesn’t support the claim.

The arrest affidavit also says he allegedly told his employer the day before that if he were to steal from people, he would target the rich because they have insurance.

Republican Gov. Matt Mead says his family was inside the home at the time but not harmed.