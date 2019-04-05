Man gets 20 to 25 years following Scottsbluff drug bust

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison following a massive Scottsbluff drug bust conducted by the WING Drug Task Force.

45-year-old Andrew Requejo was sentenced last Friday on a conviction of Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 140 grams).

He was arrested in November following a controlled purchase made by a CI working for WING. During the buy, Requejo sold four ounces of meth to the CI for $2,300. Once the deal was completed, officers arrested him.

During a subsequent search of his vehicle, authorities found a large amount of cash, an additional pound of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, THC hash, scales and baggies. In total, 1 pound 5 ounces of methamphetamine was seized.

Court document say that Requejo was also present during an October, 2018 controlled buy where an additional two ounces of meth was sold.

Reqejuo was given credit for 138 days already served.