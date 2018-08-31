Man hospitalized after car strikes power pole

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department says they investigated a Friday afternoon one vehicle injury accident east of Mitchell.

Deputies say around 12:30 p.m. a man was driving eastbound on Experiment Farm Road, went off the road, struck a power pole, and power lines were down as well as the power pole.

The power lines started a fire, burning into a tree row and the car was completely engulfed. The driver exited the vehicle before the car started on fire.

The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and is at Regional West with non-life threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office is not identifying the man until his family members have been notified.