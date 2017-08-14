Scottsbluff man hospitalized following Monday morning accident

A two vehicle accident on Highway 26 west of Scottsbluff lands a Mitchell man in the hospital.

Around 11 a.m., Leo Stricker of Scottsbluff was travelling westbound in a white Chrysler mini-van. He was struck from behind by a pickup driven by David Curtis of Mitchell .

The accident caused Stricker’s van to go into a field on the northside of the road near County Road 20, and was transported to Regional West Medical Center.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

A previous version of the story had the vehicles and drivers swapped. We apologize for the error