class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253582 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man hospitalized following Monday morning accident

BY Ryan Murphy | August 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
Scottsbluff man hospitalized following Monday morning accident
(Strang/KNEB/RRN)

A two vehicle accident on Highway 26 west of Scottsbluff lands a Mitchell man in the hospital.

Around 11 a.m.,  Leo Stricker of Scottsbluff was travelling westbound in a white Chrysler mini-van. He was struck from behind by a pickup driven by David Curtis of Mitchell .

The accident caused Stricker’s van to go into a field on the northside of the road near County Road 20, and was transported to Regional West Medical Center.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

A previous version of the story had the vehicles and drivers swapped. We apologize for the error

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments