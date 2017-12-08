class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277066 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Man killed by Wyoming police identified as sex crime suspect

BY Associated Press | December 8, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man killed by Wyoming police identified as sex crime suspect
Courtesy Laramie County Sheriff Department

A man shot to death by Wyoming police after he fired a
rifle at them has been identified as a 49-year-old former Laramie therapist accused of sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a child and other charges.

Police on Thursday identified the man they shot the previous day on a Cheyenne street as Scott Addison.

After an hour-long standoff Wednesday, Addison exited his vehicle and fired toward the officers, who returned fire. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Addison was a therapist for a mental health services provider that serves Laramie and Cheyenne.

He was scheduled to go on trial Monday in Albany County on two dozen charges, including blackmail, felonious restraint and sexual exploitation of a minor. He had pleaded not guilty and was free on bond.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments