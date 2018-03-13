class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297081 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Man killed, Nebraska state trooper injured in collision

BY Associated Press | March 13, 2018
Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol

Authorities say a driver has died and a Nebraska state
trooper has been injured in a collision on Interstate 680 in Omaha.

The Omaha Police Department says Trooper Christopher Goodrich was in his parked patrol cruiser on the shoulder of the interstate finishing a report around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into the back of the cruiser.

Police say Goodrich suffered a broken arm. The driver of the other vehicle, 21-year-old Avry Johnson of Omaha, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Police are still investigating the crash.

