Man shot to death during Cheyenne standoff

Authorities shot and killed a man they say fired a rifle at them during a standoff in Cheyenne on Wednesday afternoon.

Laramie County sheriff’s deputies recognized a truck that was being driven by a man who had an Albany County arrest warrant for sexual

assault and violating his probation.

After an hour-long standoff, the man exited his vehicle and fired his rifle and three officers from the Cheyenne Police Department and a Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy fired their weapons.

The suspect was struck and later died at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations investigates officer involved shootings and is doing so in this case. The name of the suspect will be released upon notification of family members. This case remains under investigation.