Man treated for smoke inhalation due to rural fire

One person was taken to Regional West suffering from smoke inhalation following a rural Scottsbluff fire early this morning.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Captain Paul Reisig says firefighters were called out at 2:30 this morning to 190367 County Road H. Reisig says the investigation indicated the occupants left a door on their wood-burning fireplace open, and sparks caught the adjacent carpet and some boxes on fire.

Reisig says the occupants, Mandi and Bryon Adams, fought the fire with an extinguisher and water to keep the fire controlled, and the fire department finished putting the fire out. Bryon Adams was taken to the hospital. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

Reisig reminds residents to be very careful with any device they may be using in the home to provide more heat and follow any safety instructions.