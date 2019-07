The Alliance Police Department says a man they were seeking who was considered armed and dangerous has been apprehended.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, 22-year-old Nicholas Flores was apprehended late Tuesday.

In the post, Alliance Police thanked the Sheridan County Sheriff and Nebraska State Patrol for their efforts apprehending the fugitive.

Flores was wanted on several warrants for charges such as Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft.