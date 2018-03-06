Man who burglarized Gering home sentenced to prison

A 30-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to prison for an October burglary of a Gering home.

Miguel Alvarez has been sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison on the Burglary conviction, and has been given credit for 128 days already served.

Alvarez was arrested about two weeks after the October 12th incident, where he was accused of entering the home and stealing a jewelry box with jewelry inside of it.

Deputies tracked down where Alvarez was living and in the home found the stolen items.

He was already on probation for breaking into Gering storage units when he arrested in October.