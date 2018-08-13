Mandatory evacuations lifted as fire burns near Hot Springs

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted in southwestern South Dakota where a grass and timber fire is burning.

Fall River County Emergency Management officials say people who decide to return to their homes should keep their bags packed because they may be asked to evacuate again due to the erratic nature of the blaze.

By Sunday afternoon the fire east of Hot Springs had grown to 250 acres.

The fire started just off state Highway 18 Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported or structures burned Sunday.

The number of evacuations and structures threatened was not immediately known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.