Manufacturing & Distribution Summit to be held Thursday in Scottsbluff

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Monday signed a proclamation Monday declaring October as Manufacturing Month. During the Scottsbluff City Council Meeting Monday evening, Mayor Randy Meininger followed suit by signing a similar proclamation.

Included in the proclamation are statistics there are over 1,900 manufacturing companies in Nebraska, contributing over $29.1 billion, second only to agriculture as a driver for the state’s economy.

The city of Scottsbluff will be teaming up with Western Nebraska Community College this Thursday for their first annual Manufacturing & Distribution Summit at the Harms Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event is free for those in manufacturing and related sectors, and the summit is sponsored by Black Hills Energy, Nebraska Public Power District, the city of Scottsbluff and WNCC.

City Economic Development Director Starr Lehl says the morning will begin with an economic development update from Dan Curran, Deputy Director with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Other highlights will include a panel discussion including leaders in education from Grand Island, Sidney, Scottsbluff and Gering who will talk about training the workforce of the future.

Service providers from the area will also be on hand to share on how they can help grow the manufacturing sector in the region.

Complimentary continental breakfast and lunch will be provided, but registrations are necessary by calling (308)-630-6213 or email slehl@scottsbluff.org .