Many activities set for “Halloween in the Hollow”

Ash Hollow State Historical Park invites the public to celebrate with the “ghosts of the Oregon Trail” during Halloween in the Hollow on Saturday, Oct. 27. The annual event, a cooperative effort between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Friends of Ash Hollow, will be noon to 7 p.m. at the park.

Halloween at the Hollow features children’s games, concessions, archery, crafts, costume contests and more from noon to 4 p.m. At 4 o’clock attention will turn to the trunk-or-treat, in which visitors are invited to decorate their vehicles and provide candy for trick-or-treaters. The final event of the day is the Haunted Trail Walk, which starts after dark.

A Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required for vehicles entering the park, which is rich with history about the Oregon Trail. The park’s visitors center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. with a museum admission fee of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

For more information, contact Alison Bleich, park superintendent, at 308-778-5651 or alison.bleich@nebraska.gov.