Many Panhandle highways reopen; several still closed as of 6 p.m.

BY Ryan Murphy | March 14, 2019
Highway 26 East of Scottsbluff (Courtesy NDOT)

After being closed for approximately 31 hours due to Wednesday’s blizzard, several key highways throughout the Panhandle have reopened.

Chris Ford with the Nebraska Department of Transportation says that all of the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Nebraska reopened at 6 p.m. and the westbound lanes from Wyoming to Grand Island will open at 7 p.m.

Additionally, Highways 26, 92, 2, and L62A reopened at 6.

Ford says there are still some highways that remain closed, including: Highway 71, Highway 88, US 385, Highway 29, Highway 27 and Highway 250.

