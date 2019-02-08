Mark Chesnutt to headline 2019 Scotts Bluff County Fair concert

The 2019 Scotts Bluff County Fair will have ‘Ol’ Country’ coming to town for the headline concert this year.

Fair Manager Lanna Hubbard tells KNEB News country star Mark Chesnutt has been signed by the Fair Board as the headline performer taking the stage Aug. 3. “He fits in the realm of the older country, lots of 80s, 90s, 2000s hits”, says Hubbard. “he had eight number 1s, twenty top 10s, so some great music.”

Hubbard says the rest of the entertainment line up will include the ever-popular and always sold-out Rubber Check Race on Friday, August 2nd, Shorty Gorham’s American Bull Fighting and the Tractor Pull.

Hubbard says ticket prices and the start of sales have yet to be determined, but tickets will likely go on sale in late May or early June.