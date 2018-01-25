Masterton emphasizes “site has not been decided” for landfill

Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Mark Masterton was very pointed Thursday that no decision has been made yet on a site for a regional landfill.

Masterton told us on News Extra several sites are being considered, including the Bald Mountain site south of Morrill that has been publicly acknowledged by elected officials. But he says a lot of work is needed before a site is chosen.

Masterton said. “I think there is a misconception that this is a done deal and we already know where it is going to go. I can assure your listeners right now that there is no way we know where that is going to go at this time. ”

Masterton added, ” There’s all kinds of tests we need to do and it is usually a five year process. The site has not been decided and we are checking all aspects that we can do at this point.”

Masterton says officials are sympathetic to the fact that no one wants a landfill near their property but something has to be done to address the solid waste issue long term.