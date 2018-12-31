Masterton expresses pride in record as outgoing County Commissioner

Wednesday will mark a changing of the guard of sorts at the Scotts Bluff Administration Building, as new and newly re-elected officials take the oath of office.

Among the changes include new commissioners with the departure of veterans Mark Masterton and Sherry Blaha.

With 24 years on the board, and many of them as the board chair, Masterton tells KNEB News he’s pleased he’s been able to help the county make progress in a number of areas.

“I feel good that I was involved in putting 911 (system) in Scotts Bluff County,” says Masterton, “Before that we had to dial a ‘632’ number to get any response from law enforcement or emergency services.” Creation of the Western Nebraska Airport Authority and the new Detention Center expansion also took place during Masterton’s time on the board.

He says it was challenging at times, but he enjoyed those challenges and progress made by the board while he served the public.