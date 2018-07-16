Masterton: Goal of protest hearings was fairness

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have concluded hearing three days of personal property protests and Board Chair Mark Masterton says the protests were across the board, involving both commercial and residential properties.

300 protests were filed and Masterton says probably in half the cases an adjustment, occasionally “individually significant”, was made.

Masterton told KNEB News adjustments were made to provide fairness and equalize similar properties, and were not done just because someone had a significant change in valuation.

Masterton says in many cases, Assessor Amy Ramos was able to clarify the situation and work out a solution prior to it going before the commissioners acting as a Board of Equalization.

.