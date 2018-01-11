Masterton, Overman, Stinner among latest candidates to file

The Chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Board, Mark Masterton, has filed for another four year term.

Masterton serves District Five and is currently serving his 20th straight year as Board Chair. He has been on the board for a total of 27 years in two different stints.

There are now four people who have filed for the District One County Board seat that represents the rural area in eastern Scotts Bluff County. Incumbent Mark Reichert and businessman Kirk Arnold have now been joined by Mick Lookabill and Rex Wilson.

Also filing this week for re-election is Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman. He is serving his eighth year as Sheriff and ran unopposed in 2014 after defeating incumbent Jim Lawson in 2010.

In Terrytown, incumbent Mayor Kent Greenwalt’s seat will be challenged, as local Chris Perales has filed his candidacy.

Looking at District 48 in the legislature, Gering Senator John Stinner has also formally filed for re-election. Stinner announced he was seeking a second term in the summer of 2017.