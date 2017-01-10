Masterton re-elected Board Chair; Commissioners mull jail options

Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Mark Masterton will serve his 18th straight year as Board Chair after gaining a unanimous vote from the other board members Monday night. Ken Meyer will be Vice-Chair.

Later, Corrections administrators Joe Gaul and Patricia Miller told the commissioners of two plans to renovate the existing jail and add beds so the county is in compliance with jail standards and not sending inmates to other counties for housing.

One option, at a cost of $4.6 million would add 73 beds, add a medical unit and relocate administrator offices to the north side of the facility while using the current administration office for work-release beds. Option B at a cost of $3.4 million, would add 63 beds and make some adjustments to the front entrance for better security.

Gaul says there is no recommendation on how to pay for the suggested renovations and the commissioners will meet Thursday afternoon with architects to get more information on the options and how to remedy the jail problem.