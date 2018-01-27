Masterton says public support of new airline is critical

Public support will be the key to success with United Airlines poised to begin jet service between Scottsbluff and Denver next Tuesday.

Scotts Bluff County Board Chairman Mark Masterton told KNEB News we’ve gone through four airlines now, and United may be our last hope for awhile.

Masterton said, “Most of those other airline were relatively smaller companies that had trouble getting pilots when the federal regulation changed required pilots to have 2000 hours of experience. but now we have united Airlines, one of the biggest airlines in the world, and they have plenty of planes and pilots to keep us going.”

Cancellations and delays have led to a lack of public trust in the local service, but Masterton says people need to support United, because they will not have the issues that caused the previous problems..

The first United Airlines flight will leave next Tuesday at 4 p.m. with a big public welcoming party at the airport main terminal from 2 to 4 p.m.