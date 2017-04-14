Maurie Deines to be honored at Boy Scouts Dinner

The Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America is hosting the Tri-Trails Distinguished Citizen Dinner, Thursday, April 20, 2017 to honor Maurie Deines of Gering with the Distinguished Citizen Award at the Gering Civic Center. This year’s chairman George Schlothauer has led the committee and is expecting to raise over $45,000, to benefit the Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Maurie was born and raised in Clay Center, NE, and graduated from Clay Center High School in 1963. He is an Eagle Scout and a Silver Beaver recipient. He graduated from Kearney State College in 1967 and started his teaching career as a math teacher at Omaha Westside High School. He later went on and received degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Chadron State College.

Maurie married Peg Sams of Scottsbluff in 1969. They wanted to raise their family in a more rural area so they and their first child, Jennifer, moved to Gering in 1973. For the next 20+ years Maurie was an Independent Insurance Agent and partner in the Gilbaugh Insurance Agency in Gering and earned the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designation. During that time he was the Scoutmaster of Troop 3 in Gering and realized how much he missed working with youth and that if opportunity were to present itself to return to education, he would take it. The next 15 years of his professional life he was the Principal at Gering Junior High School.

Upon retirement in 2009, an opportunity presented itself to work part-time with the TeamMates Mentoring Program of Scotts Bluff County. He readily accepted that calling in order to continue his work with youth. He has been a coordinator of the program for the last 8 years.

In the past Maurie has been involved in many community organizations, many of them in leadership positions: Scottsbluff-Gering United Way, Carpenter Intergenerational Center, Gering Pathways Project, Gering Schools Foundation, Clean Communities Commission, Leadership Scotts Bluff, and Scoutmaster of Troop 3 in Gering. He is currently active in Kiwanis Club of Gering, First Presbyterian Church, Commissioner of the Tri-Trails District of the Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America, and as Co-Coordinator of TeamMates Mentoring Program of Scotts Bluff County.

Maurie and Peg were blessed with three wonderful children: Jennifer Currens (Mike) of Eagan, MN; Matthew (Jami) of Ladera Ranch, CA; and Rebecca (Khimson) of Grapevine, TX; and six grandchildren. Maurie lost his soulmate, Peg, who passed away much too early in 2014. He still resides in Gering with his extended family of Scotts Bluff County and western Nebraska friends.

“Please know that whether or not you pledge to this campaign financially, each of you is very much appreciated for your contributions to our great community,” stated Maurie Deines.

“We honor Maurie Deines as our Distinguished Citizen of the Scottsbluff/Gering community. He is an example of a true leader in our community. That is what we teach in Scouting, to become outstanding citizens and give back to your community. The Tri-Trails Distinguished Citizen Dinner fundraising event supports the Longs Peak Council to provide programs to over 700 youth, in the western Nebraska area. We would not be successful in serving youth without community support,” stated, John L. Coleman, Jr., Scout Executive/CEO.

The Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America serves 10,049 young men and women in northern Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska.

