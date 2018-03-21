May trial set for former Southeast High coach charged with sexual abuse of minor

New trial dates have been set for a former Southeast High School assistant coach accused of third degree sexual abuse of a minor by a person in authority.

36 year old Michael Booth was scheduled to have a two day trial in April. But after a pre-trial hearing Monday it was determined the trial will likely last three days, and it has now been set for May 2nd through the 4th in Goshen County District Court in Torrington.

Court records say Booth is accused in an incident that occurred last May in the victim’s vehicle at the Pavilion parking lot on the County Fairgrounds.

The documents say Booth and the victim confirmed the sex took place during separate interviews with a Sheriff’s investigator. The victim told the investigator she felt pressured to have sex and Booth told her at a sports camp a month later that he was having marital problems at the time.

Booth was arrested in late October, and entered a not guilty plea November 16th.