Mayors defend planned cooperative purchase of joint industrial park

The Mayors of Scottsbluff and Gering continue to support the purchase of land on the east edge of Gering for a proposed joint industrial park. The purchase of the 83 acres for $726,000 has already been approved by the Gering council, which the Scottsbluff council has referred it to their L.B. 840 Committee for a recommendation prior to a final decision.

The mayors were on KNEB’s News Extra Friday and Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said the project reflects the cooperative efforts recommended in a regional economic development plan developed by consultants a couple years ago.

Kaufman said the collaboration makes it more “economically feasible” and gives it a better chance to succeed. Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger said “by ourselves we are weak but together we are strong” in emphasizing the economic development plan promoted cooperative efforts in the future.

The project has met with some public opposition. Citizens have questioned whether the city needed to purchase the land, maintaining it could have be developed by the private sector and former owner Leo Hoehn, a developer himself. Citizens have also maintained the cities overpaid for the property.