McDaniel stepping down as Panhandle Humane Society Executive Director

For the past half-decade, Cathy McDaniel has implemented many positive changes for the Panhandle Humane Society; but after five years at the helm she is stepping down as Executive Director.

“It was a difficult decision,” explains Cathy McDaniel. “I’ve been here exactly five years, and I really have loved it.”

During her tenure, she has overseen the adoption of thousands of dogs and cats, launched the annual pet health fair, ensured that all shelter animals are fed Science Diet pet food, and expanded their presence on social media.

“I feel like we do a pretty job here. I feel pretty good about the things we have been able to accomplish in five short years,” says McDaniel. “There’s certainly so much more that needs to be accomplished. We’re a small shelter always in need in money and donations- those are never going to go away- but always a non-profit.”

McDaniel says her future plans are still under wraps, but says she’ll still have a presence in the community.

As far as a successor, that decision will be made by the Panhandle Humane Society Board of Directors.

“We would really welcome anyone that has a heart for this, that has a heart for running a non-profit, and definitely has a huge heart for animals.”

McDaniel will stay at the Humane Society through the end of the month.