McDaniel to succeed Bev Overman as Executive Director for OTCF

After 16 years as Executive Director for the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, Bev Overman is stepping down and handing the reins to Cathy McDaniel.

McDaniel recently announced her resignation from the Panhandle Humane Society after serving as their Executive Director for five years.

Also joining the Foundation on a part-time basis is Jenni Swanson. Jenni will serve as the Financial Administrator. Jenni is employed by Kelley Bean Co. as an accountant and brings 13 years of accounting experience with her to OTCF.

“I have enjoyed my time with OTCF and feel good about leaving it in very competent hands,” said Overman. “I began working for the Foundation in 2001 after being approached by Travis Hiner, President, asking if I could help them get through a transition period they were experiencing. I was already working a full-time job but agreed to help out. That was 16 years ago, and it ultimately became my passion and full-time job.”

“OTCF does a plethora of good deeds for our community; from grants for a multitude of long-term area projects, to giving approximately 50 scholarships each year for area students, to managing more than 50 area funds,” added Overman. ” Additionally, I could not have asked for a better Board of Directors to work with. They are the “movers and shakers” in our community and truly care about making the panhandle one of the best places to live and raise a family.”

Similarly, McDaniel has worked with a very forward moving Board of Directors and supportive community of animal lovers at PHS. McDaniel brings many years working in marketing, public relations, fundraising and nonprofit management with her to this new exciting position at OTCF. McDaniel states, “While I recognize the enormity of the shoes I will need to fill in Bev’s departure, I am looking forward to the challenges it will afford me. I am eager to work with the community in a new capacity, and look forward to working with this dynamic Board of Directors.”

McDaniel will begin her new position at OTCF the beginning of November.